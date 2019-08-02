PINOLE (CBS SF) – All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 in Pinole are open after a rollover crash Friday morning involving a big-rig closed down several lanes.

The crash, which occurred on the highway near the Appian Way off-ramp, closed down four lanes of the highway.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-alert due to the crash at 2:56 a.m.

Authorities told KPIX 5 that the big-rig, carrying a 73,000 pound load, had to swerve around a black Toyota Camry that was stopped in the slow lane. The big-rig driver was able to avoid hitting the Camry, but ended up flipping onto its side.

CHP said the driver of the Camry was drunkenly asleep and was arrested for DUI.

“The big-rig driver took evasive action and turned to the left to avoid the Camry and was able to do so,” said Sgt. Nathan White of the CHP. “But in the process of making that turning move, the weight had shifted in the big-rig, allowing the big-rig to overturn onto its left side and was unrecoverable from that point on.”

All lanes were reported reopened at 5:30 a.m. The Sig-alert has been canceled.

There were no reported injuries.

