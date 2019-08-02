



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old father of three and the wounding of another man who was with him in East Oakland 11 days ago, police said on Friday.

However, police aren’t releasing the suspect’s name until the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office decides whether to file charges against him.

Kaylen Tate and another man were shot while they were sitting in a car in the 2600 block of 66th Avenue at 10:24 a.m. on July 22.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital but Tate died there a short time later. The other man survived.

Tate’s father Chuck Lounge, the lead singer for the band Tortilla Soup, said Tate worked as a contractor for Amazon.

Lounge said in a phone interview earlier this week that he doesn’t believe Tate was involved in any criminal activity and thinks he was killed because he “was in wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong guy.”

Lounge said that’s because he thinks the man who was with his son, who survived, was the intended target of the shooting.

Tortilla Soup will perform at a fundraiser on behalf of Tate’s three children, Kaylen Jr., Kassidy and Aliyanna, at the Drying Shed Restaurant at 402 Tayon Ave. in San Jose at 8 p.m. on Friday.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Tate’s children had raised $1,445 of its $10,000 goal as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The web page says Tate “was always a leader and trying to set the right example with a big heart and goofy personality” and described him as “a big family man.”

