



CLAYTON (CBS SF) — Fire crews are battling multiple brush fires that have scorched 650 acres Saturday morning in Contra Costa County, according to Cal Fire.

A shelter in place was issued for Clayton and residents there are advised to stay inside and close doors and windows.

Crews first responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the blazes near Marsh Creek Road and Bragdon Way in Clayton.

An estimated six vegetation fires have burned 650 acres and, as of 9:30 a.m., there was 0 percent containment, Cal Fire said.

Helicopters were dropping water on the blazes and Cal Fire reported “good progress” was being made on the combined fires.

Marsh Creek Road was closed between Brentwood and Clayton.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have burned, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fires is under investigation, Cal Fire said.

#marshcomplex (update) Marsh Creek Rd and Morgan Territory Rd west of the community of Brentwood (Contra Costa County) Firefighters are making good progress on the combined estimated 655 acres. CAL FIRE Aircraft are at scene providing air support. — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 3, 2019

