PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – A barricaded domestic violence suspect was arrested Saturday afternoon in Palo Alto following a standoff that lasted more than 24 hours, according to police.

Officers recovered a handgun and safely took the suspect into custody about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, more than 24 hours after the incident was first reported, police said.

The suspect’s name was not released. More information will be provided after he is booked into jail, according to police.

Officers first responded shortly before noon Friday to a report of a domestic violence suspect with a gun at a home near Robles Park.

A female victim was safe with police on Friday afternoon, but the suspect remained inside the home in the 300 block of Tennessee Lane.

No one else was inside the house, according to police.

Officials did not release details about the domestic violence incident or what led to the suspect’s eventual arrest.

