



UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A Union City police officer was injured Friday night after a speeding car slammed into his patrol vehicle.

The officer was driving near Fifth and G streets when a Toyota Prius hit the marked police vehicle on the driver’s side rear door. The impact propelled the police car into a nearby front yard, according to police.

The crash, reported about 9:30 p.m. Friday, injured the officer and destroyed both vehicles.

Police said it was a close call for the officer, since the initial impact occurred behind the driver’s side door. The officer suffered some head and neck injuries and was taken to a local emergency room.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital early Saturday morning.

Multiple people were inside the Toyota and officers were able to detain one of them. The driver and other passengers fled the crash on foot.

Police blocked off streets in the area to search for the Toyota’s occupants but they were not found, police said Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call or contact Union City Police Department.

