



UNION CITY (KPIX) – A Union City police officer was recovering from home this weekend after a car broadsided his patrol car.

It happened at the corner of Fifth and G Streets in Union City around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

Investigators say the driver and a passenger ran away after the crash.

Union City detectives believe the blue Toyota Prius was being chased by a different law enforcement agency. KPIX 5 is trying to confirm whether or not it was the CHP and the reason behind the pursuit. The car chase apparently ended when the Prius entered Union City.

A Union City officer saw the car speeding and driving in the wrong direction on Whipple Road.

Investigators say the officer did not pursue the hybrid due to safety reasons. Many police departments will end a chase or not even start one if they believe doing so would endanger the public.

Instead, the officer alerted nearby colleagues. Shortly after, they say the Prius broadsided a marked patrol vehicle.

The patrol car lost control and ended up in a driveway. Investigators say the officer suffered from head injuries.

“He’s a veteran officer of 17 years. He’s one of our training officers among other things. So we’re just fortunate, due to the extent of the damage to the vehicles, he’s not more injured than he actually was,” said Lt. Yousuf Shansab of the Union City Police Department.

Police say a third person stayed in the Pruis. That young man is not facing any charges at this time.

Officers locked down the area and searched for the driver and passenger that ran away. But they could not locate them.

“My neighbors say lock the door and switch on the alarm. That’s why I couldn’t sleep all night,” said Delia Castro, who lives near the crash scene.

Union City police are looking for the registered owner of the Prius. The car was not reported stolen.

So far, they haven’t released any descriptions of the two suspects.