CLAYTON (CBS SF) — A group of fires in east Contra Costa County was 75 percent contained early Sunday and a shelter in place for surrounding areas has been lifted.
The Marsh Complex fires broke out around 3 a.m. Saturday near Marsh Creek Road between Brentwood and Clayton.
It burned through more than 650 acres of brush and dry grass prompting the evacuation of Clayton Palms.
At least nine separate blazes merged into three main fires.
Crews will stay on the scene through Sunday afternoon.
