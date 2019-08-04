PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — One man has died after the box truck he was driving rear-ended a Palo Alto Fire Department fire truck which was responding to a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Palo Alto early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The first crash involving a black Honda Accord was reported at 3:29 a.m. just south of Embarcadero Road. Officer David Morey said the driver of the sedan crashed due to high speeds and suffered minor injuries.
Around 4:30 a.m., the box truck struck one of two fire trucks that were in the slow lane, Morey said. The driver of the box truck was transported to Stanford Hospital, where he died. There were no fire personnel in the fire truck at the time of the collision.
Morey said hazmat crews were working to clean up 100 gallons of diesel that spilled on the roadway. All lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 south of Embarcadero Road in Palo Alto reopened shortly after noon, after being closed for 7 1/2 hours during the cleanup.
