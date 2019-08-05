OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A traffic collision involving a trailer has closed lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported at 5:08 a.m. just east of Seminary Avenue. The trailer was completed destroyed. Debris from the crash initially blocked all lanes.
As of about 6:05 a.m., the left three lanes were closed, while the fourth lane is open.
Officers are at the scene investigating the collision and there is no estimated time of reopening the rest of the lanes.
