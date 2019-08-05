SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman was dead and a teenager taken to the hospital for treatment after a smoky 2-alarm fire raced through a San Jose home early Monday morning.
San Jose Fire said crews responded to a call at 7:29 a.m. of a blaze in the 1200 block of Greenmoor Dr. Arriving firefighters found the home on fire with thick smoke billowing out of the structure.
Crews were able to pull two residents out of the structure as they elevated the blaze to two alarms.
Second alarm structure response to 1220 GREENMOOR dr. Fire crews rescued two residents from structure. 1 deceased and 1 enroute to local hospital. Fire not yet under control. pic.twitter.com/j0lV3PAML5
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 5, 2019
San Jose Fire Capt. Peter Caponio despite efforts to revive her, a middle-aged woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, believed to be a teenage girl, was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.
The fire had not been declared under control as of shortly after 8 a.m. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
