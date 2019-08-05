Filed Under:Mass Shootings, President Donald Trump, White Supremacy


WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Trump called out “white supremacy” by name Monday and and urged the nation to condemn it with one voice in the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and the racist manifesto authorities believe the suspect posted shortly beforehand.

Mr. Trump called for “bipartisan solutions” after the weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Although the president didn’t specifically call for new restrictions on guns, he did reiterate his support for “red flag” laws to keep guns out of the hands of people who appear to pose an imminent threat. But he did not call for stricter background checks, as he had suggested in a tweet earlier in the day.

READ MORE AT CBS NEWS

Comments