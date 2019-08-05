Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Trump called out “white supremacy” by name Monday and and urged the nation to condemn it with one voice in the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and the racist manifesto authorities believe the suspect posted shortly beforehand.
“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America,” the president said in a speech Monday in the White House Diplomatic room.
Mr. Trump called for “bipartisan solutions” after the weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Although the president didn’t specifically call for new restrictions on guns, he did reiterate his support for “red flag” laws to keep guns out of the hands of people who appear to pose an imminent threat. But he did not call for stricter background checks, as he had suggested in a tweet earlier in the day.
