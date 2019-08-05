ROHNERT PARK (KPIX) – A new development under construction, in Rohnert Park, is the largest, built from scratch, affordable housing project currently in the Bay Area.

The development is called the Parkside Project. When completed, it will boast nine, three-story buildings, parking, landscaping and lots of open space. The sprawling complex sits on 8.5 acres, and will boast 218 units.

Rohnert Park Mayor Gina Belforte says more than homeless people will be living here.

“Here’s the beauty of affordable housing. Some people don’t realize that we are housing, teachers, professors at Sonoma State, first responders, firefighters, police officers,” said the mayor. “I mean, those are good strong people that you want in your community.”

Construction site office manager Mandie Bradbury says this project is personal.

“I live here in Sonoma County,” said Bradbury. “I’m relieved a lot for something like this coming into the area because, after the fires, there was just some many people that were displaced and we really needed something like this.”

Bradbury says after the project is completed, she is moving in.

“I’m actually in line to become the assistant manager of this apartment complex… and live here!”

Phase one of the Parkside Project is scheduled for completion by next spring.