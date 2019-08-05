  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Crane, Downtown San Jose, Rescue, San Jose, San Jose City Hall, San Jose News

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – One man was arrested and another is being credited with talking him down from a crane in downtown San Jose early Monday morning, according to police.

The incident was first reported around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fourth and East Santa Clara streets near City Hall, Officer Gina Tepoorten said.

One man climbed up the crane and a second came to convince him to come down from the top, Tepoorten said. The man who originally went up has been arrested on an outstanding warrant and transported to Santa Clara County Jail.

Police said a man tried to talk down a suspect who climbed a crane in Downtown San Jose on the morning of August 5, 2019. (CBS)

The man who went up the ladder to convince the suspect to come down was not arrested, according to Tepoorten.

