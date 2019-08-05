SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – One man was arrested and another is being credited with talking him down from a crane in downtown San Jose early Monday morning, according to police.
The incident was first reported around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fourth and East Santa Clara streets near City Hall, Officer Gina Tepoorten said.
One man climbed up the crane and a second came to convince him to come down from the top, Tepoorten said. The man who originally went up has been arrested on an outstanding warrant and transported to Santa Clara County Jail.
The man who went up the ladder to convince the suspect to come down was not arrested, according to Tepoorten.
