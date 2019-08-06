BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Two people were stabbed at the Downtown Berkeley BART Station early Tuesday morning, according to BART police.
The two adult victims, a woman and a man, were riding up the escalator leading to the street level at Shattuck Ave. and Center street at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday when they were attacked, according to BART police spokesman James Allison.
Both sufferered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at local hospitals.
The attacker was described as a black male, 20- to 25-years-old, slim build, medium complexion, wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants with a black stripe down the leg and dark shoes.
He took off on a bicycle after the attack, police said.
Anyone with information of this case is asked to call BART police at 510 464 7000.
