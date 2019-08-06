GILROY SHOOTING:How To Help Victims
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Fire Department crews were responding Tuesday afternoon to a fire in the northern part of the city, according to authorities.

The fire is burning in a field in the area of Component Drive and Orchard Parkway that started shortly before 1:30 p.m.

There are multiple street closures in the area due to the fire. The fire was putting up a cloud of smoke that was visible from miles away.

KPIX 5 has a camera headed to the scene and will report additional details as they are made available.

