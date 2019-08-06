SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Fire Department crews were responding Tuesday afternoon to a fire in the northern part of the city, according to authorities.
The fire is burning in a field in the area of Component Drive and Orchard Parkway that started shortly before 1:30 p.m.
We’re on scene of an approximately 3 acre vegetation fire at Component Drive and Orchard Pkwy in north San Jose. Multiple streets are closed in the area, with smoke drifting south toward the airport. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/dt4FXF3EO6
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 6, 2019
There are multiple street closures in the area due to the fire. The fire was putting up a cloud of smoke that was visible from miles away.
Fire burning in #SanJose pic.twitter.com/06NejqB22a
— Anthony Flores (@AnthonyTVSports) August 6, 2019
KPIX 5 has a camera headed to the scene and will report additional details as they are made available.
