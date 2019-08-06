HERCULES (CBS SF) – Hercules police attempting to spike-strip a suspect vehicle during a pursuit early Monday morning accidentally disabled a patrol vehicle.
An officer parked in the 1500 block of Sycamore Avenue just before 3 a.m. saw a late-model Nissan Sentra with paper plates leave the Creekside Center at a high rate of speed and attempted a traffic stop.
Police allege the driver failed to yield, driving south onto Refugio Valley Road and crossing over into opposing traffic near Partridge Drive.
At some point, other officers set up a spike strip and it looked like the suspect driver hit it with the one of the Sentra’s front tires, but the vehicle was not disabled.
The officer got a flat tire, however, and had to terminate the pursuit. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading north on Willow Avenue.
