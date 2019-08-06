GILROY SHOOTING:How To Help Victims
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:African Lion, Euthanized, Leonard Lion, Oakland news, Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND (AP) — The oldest lion at the Oakland Zoo has died.

The zoo announced Tuesday that Leonard, a 19-year-old African lion, was euthanized on Sunday. He suffered from severe and progressive arthritis and kidney disease.

Leonard was a six-month-old cub when he and sister, Sandy, came to the zoo in 2000. They were rescued from a private home by Houston’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Sandy died in 2016 from cancer.

Leonard had no offspring but he was the eldest of four male lions at the zoo. The males never shared space for safety reasons but the zoo says Leonard would socialized with the younger lions through a fence by rubbing heads or “vocally scolding” them when they misbehaved.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments