NAPA (KPIX 5) – One person has died following a police pursuit and crash in Napa County on Monday night.
According to Napa Police, officers were called to the Raley’s supermarket on Soscol Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot and the driver reportedly passed out.
When medics arrived at the scene, police said the driver sped off. Officers tried to pull the driver over on Imola Avenue, but the car kept going.
Around 8 p.m., officers deployed a spike strip on Big Ranch Road. The driver lost control while trying to swerve around the spikes, flipped over and crashed.
Two people were taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, where the passenger of the car died. The driver’s condition is unknown as of early Tuesday morning.
Napa police and the California Highway Patrol were on scene for a few hours following the crash. All roads around the scene are now open.
The identities of the driver and passenger have not been released. No other details were immediately available.
