SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are looking for a package thief seen on surveillance video swiping a package off the front steps of a home in the city’s Laurel Heights neighborhood.

The alleged theft happened just before 9 a.m. on July 17 on Iris Avenue, police said.

The victim initially received a notification that their Amazon Prime package had arrived at their home and when they went for it, they couldn’t find it.

A surveillance video outside the home captured images of the suspect. Police have made the video available in hopes that members of the public can help them track down the suspect.

Surveillance photo of person suspected in a package theft in front of a home on Iris Avenue in Laurel Heights on July 17, 2019. (SFPD)

The video can be found at https://youtu.be/lFoFss7ICFk.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the San Francisco police 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.

