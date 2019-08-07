RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Caltrans and CHP are reporting an accident on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge that has closed eastbound lanes of the span.
Caltrans tweeted about the accident shortly before 2 p.m., stating that a crane was involved in the crash that blocked the left lane.
TRAFFIC ALERT: EB 580 just west of midspan on Richmond San-Rafael Bridge: left lane blocked due to crane involved incident. Caltrans on scene to assess situation and clear debris.
— Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) August 7, 2019
A second tweet stated that an overloaded truck had hit a maintenance scaffold on the bottom of the upper deck.
TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: EB 580 – An overloaded truck hit a non-structural maintenance scaffold walkway on the bottom of the upper deck. All debris has been cleared from lanes. Two lanes are open.
— Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) August 7, 2019
Caltrans officials later clarified that an excavator being towed by a truck struck a beam on the bridge. Officials are completing an inspection of the beam, which is occupying the left lane of the roadway.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
You must log in to post a comment.