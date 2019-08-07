



CONCORD (CBS SF) – Two parolees facing felony charges in connection with the robbery of a Concord arcade who had their combined bail set in excess of $100 million in an apparent clerical error have had that sum reduced, according to court records.

Two men allegedly robbed the Round1 arcade at the Sunvalley Shopping Center with assistance from a security guard and forced employees into a secure cash room at gunpoint.

Investigators identified Vincent Timmons as one of the robbers and allege that Gary Dillahunty, the security guard, conspired to let them in through an employee entrance. A third suspect, who was wearing a mask, has not yet been identified.

Timmons initially had his bail set at more than $70 million and Dillahunty’s bail was set at more than $40 million. While a running tally of record-high bail in Contra Costa County was not immediately available, those sums were both higher than in any case in recent memory.

As of July 26, however, court records indicate that both defendants’ bail has been “corrected and reduced,” although it was not immediately clear Wednesday afternoon how the error had occurred or who was responsible for it.

Esteban Alvear, an attorney representing Dillahunty through the Alternate Defender Office, said the matter had been “fixed.”

Timmons’ bail is now set at $8.395 million while Dillahunty is currently being held on $7.465 million bail. Both men remain in custody, and are scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 9.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.