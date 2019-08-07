SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A major medical emergency forced transit officials to shut down BART’s Montgomery Street Station Wednesday, triggering delays in travel to and from San Francisco for nearly an hour.
Officials did not identify the nature of the emergency, but tweeted that the person was being transported to the hospital around 10:50 a.m.
The incident began when an operator on the southbound Richmond to Millbrae train reported a person on the tracks at 10:10 a.m. Trains were halted at the West Oakland station and at the Powell Street Station in San Francisco.
Service resumed about 20 minutes later, but trains were single tracked through the station, causing slow transit and major delays.
Officials did not release any information as to why he was on the tracks.
