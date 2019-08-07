SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco said Wednesday a suspicious package in the city’s Mission Bay neighborhood has been secured.
Around 11:50 a.m., police initially said they were investigating the package near Third and Mission Rock streets and closed streets in the area.
**Avoid the Area** Please avoid the area of 3rd Street and Mission Rock St. Due to investigation of suspicious package. Closure may impact traffic to and from #OraclePark.
— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 7, 2019
SF Muni reports the T-Third line is blocked at 3rd and Mission Rock in both directions due to the police activity. Inbound trains will be switching back at 4th and Channel and outbound at 3rd and Evans. Bus shuttles are being provided.
Officers are opening the streets back up Wednesday afternoon as the investigation wraps up, police said.
You must log in to post a comment.