GILROY SHOOTING:How To Help Victims
Filed Under:Mission Bay, Oracle Park, San Francisco, Suspicious Package

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco said Wednesday a suspicious package in the city’s Mission Bay neighborhood has been secured.

Around 11:50 a.m., police initially said they were investigating the package near Third and Mission Rock streets and closed streets in the area.

SF Muni reports the T-Third line is blocked at 3rd and Mission Rock in both directions due to the police activity. Inbound trains will be switching back at 4th and Channel and outbound at 3rd and Evans. Bus shuttles are being provided.

Officers are opening the streets back up Wednesday afternoon as the investigation wraps up, police said.

Comments