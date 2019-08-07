BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Video obtained from a nearby business revealed that two people attacked early Tuesday at the Downtown Berkeley BART station got into an argument with the suspect shortly before the attack, BART spokesman Jim Allison said.
A 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were riding an escalator around 12:50 a.m. from the station’s concourse to the street level at Shattuck Avenue and Center Street when the suspect slashed the man and stabbed the woman.
Allison said that the video footage shows the two victims in an argument with the suspect on the street level before the incident occurred.
After the argument, the victims walked away and entered the BART station. The two victims then exited the BART station via the escalator, which is when they were attacked. Both victims were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.
The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle. Police are still searching for the suspect, described as a black man with a medium complexion and a slim build. He was between 20 and 25 years old and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants with a black stripe and dark shoes.
