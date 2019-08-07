SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman struck by a vehicle while walking on a highway off-ramp in San Francisco early Sunday morning remains hospitalized in critical condition, the woman’s husband said Wednesday.

The collision happened around 12:40 a.m. on the northbound Interstate Highway 280 off-ramp to King Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. The driver whose vehicle struck her is cooperating with the investigation, CHP Officer Bert Diaz said.

The CHP is currently investigating how the collision unfolded and how the victim ended up on the off-ramp, Diaz said. The victim’s husband, Minh Nguyen, has identified her as Hue La Nguyen and said she suffered head injuries and broke her pelvic bone in the collision.

He said Hue La, a Pleasanton resident, had taken a bus from Los Angeles the night before and was heading back to the Bay Area. But when officers found her injured on the off-ramp, Minh said Hue La was missing her luggage, her laptop and her wallet.

“There some pieces missing,” he said. “If she was robbed and had nothing on her, why was she walking on the ramp? Was she running looking for help?”

He added, “It doesn’t make sense… I think there’s more story.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have more information is encouraged to call the CHP at (415) 557-1094, or the CHP Golden Gate Communications Center at (415) 551-4100.

