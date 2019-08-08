ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Three young men and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with an armed home invasion reported Wednesday night in Antioch, according to police.
Officers were called to an address in the 2000 block of Goldpine Way around 9:30 p.m. after three suspects with guns allegedly forced their way into a home.
The suspects got away, but police in Brentwood spotted a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description and initiated a traffic stop. The driver fled at high speed, but officers disabled the vehicle in the vicinity of Bixler and Marsh Creek roads.
Officers detained three people inside, but a fourth person fled into a nearby field and was taken into custody a short distance away after a multi-agency search.
Three guns, including a rifle, and the property stolen in the home invasion were recovered at the scene. Keith Slaughter and Brian Williams, both 18, as well as 19-year-old Quest Hewitt were all arrested on suspicion of robbery, burglary, kidnapping, evading arrest, possession of stolen property and possession of illegal firearms.
A 16-year-old boy was also taken into custody and booked into juvenile hall.
