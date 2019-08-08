SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person was dead, two others hospitalized after a horrific 4-car crash exploded into flames early Thursday in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 in south San Jose, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place at 3:29 a.m. just north of Bailey Avenue and south of state Highway 85.

All four vehicles involved in the collision caught fire and were destroyed, Fire Captain Brad Cloutier said.

“Vehicles don’t usually catch on fire when they’re in a collision. To have that happen to one of them is pretty rare – to have that happen to

four of them is pretty unique,” Cloutier said.

Only one of the six lanes of the freeway was currently open and the others remain closed, a CHP dispatcher said.

As of 6:50 a.m., the backup on Highway 101 stretched several miles south into Morgan Hill. Other alternate routes, including Monterey Road and Santa Teresa Boulevard were also backed up.

Authorities told KPIX 5 reporter Jackie Ward that lanes of freeway may reopen sometime between 7:15 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.

Estimated time of reopening those lanes is 7:15-8:15am. I find that hard to believe based on what I’m seeing right now, but I hope I’m proven wrong! — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) August 8, 2019

