Filed Under:Local TV, talkers


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBS Local) — A Tennessee man allegedly stole more than $142,000 from a Dave and Buster’s sports bar, according to authorities in Memphis.

Police said Christopher Bruno was caught on surveillance stealing money from the safe and the photo booth at the restaurant and arcade.

The cash was taken during a period of two months, according to court records.

Bruno was the general manager of the Dave and Buster’s and was caught by the assistant manager, WHBQ reported.

Bruno was charged Thursday with theft of property and released Friday on his own recognizance, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website.