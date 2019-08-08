SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are actively searching for a man who reportedly brandished a gun and fled from police by running onto the San Jose State University campus Thursday evening.

CBS affiliate KSBW reported that a text alert warning of a possibly armed man on campus was sent out to students at about 6:12 p.m. Students were being advised to stay clear of the Spartan complex where the man was reportedly seen.

San Jose State has sent an alert to students about a man with a gun on campus. Students are being told to shelter in place. @SJSU pic.twitter.com/XjH7h73s7O — KSBW Action News 8 (@ksbw) August 9, 2019

Students were also advised to shelter in place. Campus police were on the scene, according to the alert.

San Jose police later confirmed that officers were called to the area of E. Santa Clara Street and North 2nd Street after a report of a male suspect brandishing a gun.

Arriving officers spotted a possible suspect, who fled into the San Jose State University campus in the area of Sout 4th Street and West San Carlos Street.

Police established a perimeter and officers from the San Jose Police Department and the SJSU Police Department are conducting a search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as an adult male, 5’-6”, 130 lbs, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black backpack. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. — SJPD PIO (@SJPDPIO) August 9, 2019

The suspect has been described as an adult male between five and six feet tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds and wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone seeing someone matching that description or with any information on the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.