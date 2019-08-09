PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) — An overnight fire at a Pleasanton synagogue caused significant damage to the building and almost resulted in the arrest of the rabbi who was desperate to save the synagogue’s scrolls.

From the front parking lot of the Chabad of the Tri-Valley on the 3300 block of Hopyard Road, it would be hard to see the damage caused by the fire, and it would be impossible to know know the how hard Rabbi Raleigh Resnick worked to save what was inside.

“It was one in the morning, and I had fallen asleep on my couch,” said Resnick. “I got a call from the police department saying the building was on fire. I live right around the corner, I came in my car. There were firefighters all over the place.”

Resnick didn’t have far to go to reach his burning synagogue, and considering the damage to the rear wall and the roof, it could have been so much worse.

“It’s intact, thank God,” says Resnick. “We’re here to tell the tale. Everyone is safe.” In the heat of the fire, however, there was a lot to be worried about.

“The first thing on my mind was the scrolls,” Resnick explained. “They’re handwritten scrolls from the five books of Moses, copied from scrolls that are

copped from scrolls going back 3,331 years. I ran to the building. The firefighters, they stop me at the entrance of the building. They told me they arrest me if I go in. But they were amazing, they got the schools. Had it not been for the fast response time the entire building would have burned down. We wouldn’t of had those scrolls, and God forbid, God forbid.”

So the scrolls, and the building, were saved. Rabbi Resnick is already working to put things back together, and he says he has plenty of help.

“The outpouring from the community has been unbelievable,” he says. “I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done. And we’re all going to come together and rebuild it is going to be the most beautiful synagogue in the area.”

Investigators say the fire started somewhere here on the exterior of the building. And while the exact cause is still under investigation, authorities say there is no evidence of arson.