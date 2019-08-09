KELSEYVILLE (CBS SF) — The 33-acre vegetation Golf Fire burning in south Lake County was 30 percent contained Friday morning, Cal Fire said.
The fire started around 1 p.m. Thursday on Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive. Forty structures were threatened but none were damaged, Cal Fire said.
Full containment is expected on Friday, according to Cal Fire.
Evacuations were ordered in the Riviera West residential area bordering Clear Lake and an evacuation center was established at the Kelseyville High School on Main Street in Kelseyville.
Repopulation of the Riviera West area is expected late Friday afternoon, and an advisory evacuation of the Riviera Heights area also is expected this afternoon.
Soda Bay Road was closed from Golf Drive to Crystal Drive, but the closure will be evaluated this afternoon, Cal Fire said.
PG&E, which de-energized electric power in the area, is anticipating restore power after it inspects power lines, according to Cal Fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
