DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A fast-moving brush fire in the hills of East Dublin approached a number of homes before firefighters were able to stop its progress Friday afternoon.

The Harte Fire has burned approximately 248 acres and was 90% contained as of 3 p.m. Friday, fire officials said.

Cal Fire and the Alameda County Fire Department said shortly before 2 p.m. that firefighters were working to put out a 5- to 10-acre fire was burning in the area of 3840 Camino Loop in Dublin.

As of about 2:45 p.m. the fire had grown to 150 acres and was threatening two structures. High winds exacerbated its spread and firefighters were using aircraft to try and put it out.

Cal Fire officials said the fire was 50% contained as of about 2:45 p.m.

Firefighters from the Fremont and Livermore-Pleasanton fire departments were assisting.

Just after 2 p.m., an alert from Alameda County indicated that residents in the area needed to be prepared to evacuate. However, there appeared to have been no evacuations.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.