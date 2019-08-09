Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A three-alarm fire has broken out at a warehouse in East Oakland early Friday morning, according to firefighters.
Officials said the fire was first reported around 6:30 a.m. at the warehouse located near East 11th Street at 25th Avenue in the city’s Jingletown neighborhood.
Smoke can be seen from much of Oakland and across the bay in San Francisco.
No injuries have been reported. Neighboring businesses have not been evacuated so far.
More details to come.
You must log in to post a comment.