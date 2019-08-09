GILROY SHOOTING:How To Help Victims
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A three-alarm fire has broken out at a warehouse in East Oakland early Friday morning, according to firefighters.

Officials said the fire was first reported around 6:30 a.m. at the warehouse located near East 11th Street at 25th Avenue in the city’s Jingletown neighborhood.

Smoke can be seen from much of Oakland and across the bay in San Francisco.

Chopper 5 over a warehouse fire at East 11th Street and 25th Avenue in East Oakland on August 9, 2019. (CBS)

Scene of a warehouse fire in East Oakland on August 9, 2019. (Camilo Landau)

No injuries have been reported. Neighboring businesses have not been evacuated so far.

More details to come.

 

