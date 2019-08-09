SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A police officer shot and wounded a dog Friday afternoon at San Francisco’s Civic Center BART station, according to BART officials.
The shooting happened around 1:10 p.m. as the officer was on one of the station’s stairwells.
The dog, a pit bull-type dog, allegedly lunged at the officer in an aggressive manner, prompting the officer to open fire. The animal has been taken to a veterinarian for treatment.
San Francisco police initially closed Market Street between Eighth and Seventh streets but the area has since been reopened.
According to BART officials, a use of force investigation is underway and investigators are reviewing surveillance video to find out exactly what happened.
Further information was not immediately available.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.