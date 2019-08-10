SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Several Bay Area police departments have received state funding to help combat auto burglaries.
On Friday, California Assemblymember Kansen Chu presented $3.75 million of newly-secured state funding to the police departments to address smash and grab auto burglaries.
The Santa Clara, Milpitas, Fremont, Newark, and San Jose police departments will each receive $750,000.
The agencies plan to work collaboratively to address the full scope of auto burglaries, share resources and develop a comprehensive plan to combat the issue, according to a statement released by the Santa Clara Police Department.
Resources will be used to educate the community, procure equipment, on enforcement and on other creative prevention strategies to end auto break-ins in the communities.
