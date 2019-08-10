OUTSIDE LANDS:Lineup, Must-See Acts, Transportation Info
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMThe Inspectors
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMCBS Sports Special
    11:30 AMPGA Tour Special
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auto Burglaries, Crime, Smash And Grab

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Several Bay Area police departments have received state funding to help combat auto burglaries.

On Friday, California Assemblymember Kansen Chu presented $3.75 million of newly-secured state funding to the police departments to address smash and grab auto burglaries.

The Santa Clara, Milpitas, Fremont, Newark, and San Jose police departments will each receive $750,000.

The agencies plan to work collaboratively to address the full scope of auto burglaries, share resources and develop a comprehensive plan to combat the issue, according to a statement released by the Santa Clara Police Department.

Resources will be used to educate the community, procure equipment, on enforcement and on other creative prevention strategies to end auto break-ins in the communities.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments