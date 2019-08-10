SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) – Niners fans celebrated a big victory over the Dallas Cowboys, 17-9, Saturday night. Many left Levi’s Stadium with big smiles and high hopes for the season.

“Even the pre-game – amazing, the whole crowd’s into it. This isn’t just no pre-game. This is Cowboys – 49ers right here, and the 49ers are taking it,” said Bailee Robles, who was visiting from Oregon.

It wasn’t hard to find fans from both teams who traveled great distances to Levi’s Stadium.

“My wife brainwashed my little one and then this one wanted to go to make it even, so she joined that side,” said 49ers fan Fais Qira, of New Jersey.

In a sea of red and gold, there were plenty of fans decked out in blue and silver.

“I came from Dallas, Texas, I paid a thousand dollars to come here,” said Cowboys fan Jimmy Arroyo.

Arroyo knew that meant he’d get taunted by Niners fans, but all in good fun.

Security was high throughout Levi’s Stadium on Saturday night. Officers and deputies were on bicycles, motorcycles, and patrolled the concourse and the parking lot on foot. Police K-9 dogs were also on duty.

The game ended with no major incidents, just high energy from the crowd.

“We’re from Reno and for me it’s important because it’s my son’s first game, and we’re Niners fans, die-hard Niner faithful, always been a Niners fan,” said Latiana Cooper.

A lot of fans were anticipating Saturday night’s game, because it was their first chance to get a look at the team’s newest players.