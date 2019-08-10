OUTSIDE LANDS:Lineup, Must-See Acts, Transportation Info
LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) – The Golf Fire in Lake County is now 90 percent contained and remains at 20 acres burned, Cal Fire announced Saturday evening.

The agency said crews are continuing to construct a control like, extinguish hot spots and remove potential hazards in the area. About 65 personnel are working the fire, which started about 1 p.m. Thursday on Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive in the Lake County community of Kelseyville.

Soda Bay Road has reopened to traffic in both directions, but motorists are advised to use caution because fire equipment is still in use.

The cause of the fire was a discarded cigarette, according to Cal Fire.

No property damage has been reported in the blaze and one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

