



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Amazon may be mostly known as an online shopping site, but a public notice outside its warehouse at 888 Tennessee Street in the Dogpatch says the company is now trying to open a liquor store.

Amazon drivers were spotted picking up products for delivery Sunday evening. If Amazon gets its way, drivers could also deliver alcohol to Prime Now customers in San Francisco in the future.

The storefront would be 200 square feet from which customers could buy wine, beer and spirits, according to a filing with the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, as reported by SFGate.

“For so long, the problem with Amazon is that they destroy the brick-and-mortars and they’re, like, coming back and taking over those properties,” said Christine Lyon of San Francisco. “I think it’s really bad for neighborhoods like this specifically, where there are so many small mom and pop shops.”

Lyon and Yvette Dibos live in the Dogpatch.

“I’m not a Prime member and I would not use Amazon Prime to get alcohol. I like shopping here, at Reno’s,” said Dibos.

Currently, Amazon makes alcohol deliveries through Prime Now in a number of cities, including Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C.

“I don’t see why not. Yeah, that’s a yes,” said Tim Sinclair of San Francisco.

Not all Amazon Prime members like Sinclair are on board.

“Unfortunately, I use Amazon Prime a lot. I would rather not, I would rather support local stores that sell liquor and I feel like that’s just going to dominate everything the way Amazon’s already done, so I feel like I don’t welcome it,” said Katy Park of San Francisco.