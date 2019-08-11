REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A series of crashes Sunday morning involving multiple vehicles on state Highway 101 in Redwood City sent four people to area hospitals and led to the arrests of two drivers for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The incident started after 2 a.m. when Ricardo Hernandez, 20, of Redwood City, lost control of a 2006 Honda while traveling northbound on 101 north of Marsh Road, veering to the left and crashing into a water-filled traffic barrier at the center divider, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

Hernandez and three passengers got out of the car just before it was hit by a 2018 BMW driven by Sukhvinder Singh, 28, of San Francisco. A Honda Civic driven by Timothy Chua, 40, of South San Francisco, managed to stop before hitting the other two vehicles, but was rear-ended by a 2014 Jeep driven by Maria Guzman, 18, of East Palo Alto.

Chua drove away from the area to avoid being struck again, exiting at Woodside Road and waiting for responding officers. A Dodge Dart driven by Miguel Torres, 21, of South San Francisco, struck the Jeep shortly afterward.

Hernandez was arrested for suspicion of DUI and taken to San Mateo General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being transferred to San Mateo County Jail.

Two of his three passengers were taken to Stanford Medical Center. Chelsea Ochoa, 19, of San Jose suffered major head trauma; Angelo Clavel, 21, of Redwood City, suffered moderate head and leg injuries. The third passenger, Kitzia Viedas, 18, of Redwood City, had minor injuries and was released at the scene.

Guzman was also arrested for suspicion of DUI. Witnesses to the collision are encouraged to contact Officer Wilkinson at (650) 369-6261 with any other details.

