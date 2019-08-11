SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was shot and killed in San Jose late Saturday night, according to police.
The shooting was first reported at 10:23 p.m. in the 1700 block of Story Road, Sgt. Enrique Garcia said. Officers arrived to find the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital where he died.
There are currently no suspects, according to Garcia. The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Jose police Detective Sgt. John Cary or Detective Elizabeth Ramirez at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s
Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin. Anyone
with information is asked to contact Det Sgt John Cary or Det
Elizabeth Ramirez of the SJPD Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283
— San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) August 11, 2019
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.