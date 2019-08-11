SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Giants are retiring the number 22 in honor of Will “The Thrill” Clark starting next season.
The move was announced Sunday during the 30 year reunion of the 1989 team that faced the A’s in the World Series, before the Giants played the Phillies later in the afternoon.
The former Giants first baseman and six time All-Star had a memorable career with the team and is fondly remembered for his performance in the NLCS against the Chicago Cubs in 1989, which earned him series MVP honors.
Will The Thrill
#22 | #ForeverGiant pic.twitter.com/hYIYVZAATt
— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) August 11, 2019
Clark played eight seasons with the Giants and retired from the MLB after the 2000 season. His career averages include a .303 batting average, 2,176 hits, 284 homers and 1,205 RBIs.
Clark currently works for the Giants front office.
