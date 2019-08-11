OUTSIDE LANDS:Photos, Must-See Acts, Transportation Info
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jersey Retirement, Number Retirement, San Francisco Giants, San Francisco News, Will Clark

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Giants are retiring the number 22 in honor of Will “The Thrill” Clark starting next season.

The move was announced Sunday during the 30 year reunion of the 1989 team that faced the A’s in the World Series, before the Giants played the Phillies later in the afternoon.

The former Giants first baseman and six time All-Star had a memorable career with the team and is fondly remembered for his performance in the NLCS against the Chicago Cubs in 1989, which earned him series MVP honors.

Clark played eight seasons with the Giants and retired from the MLB after the 2000 season. His career averages include a .303 batting average, 2,176 hits, 284 homers and 1,205 RBIs.

Clark currently works for the Giants front office.

Comments