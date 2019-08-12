  • KPIX 5On Air

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — One California Highway Patrol officer died and two others were injured following a shooting on a Riverside freeway Monday evening.

The officer-involved shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. in the area of Eastridge Avenue and Box Springs Boulevard on the 215 Freeway.

Aerial views from SKY9 showed patrol cruisers with bullet holes and a white truck said to be the suspects.

Three officers were said to be injured in the exchange and taken to local hospitals. One was said to be in critical condition.

One of the officers injured later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was injured in the shooting and later pronounced dead.

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting.

