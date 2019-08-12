PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — The Bay Area’s largest pet adoption event takes place on September 14-15 at the Alameda County Fair.

There will be wide range of pets available for free adoptions including dogs, cat, bunny rabbits and other small animals from local agencies that include the Alameda County, Napa County and Hayward Animal Shelters, Berkeley and Valley Humane Societies, Rocket Dog Rescue and more than two dozen others.

All adoptions are free as is the parking.

There will also be dozens of classes and workshops on how to raise your pet and give them a loving home. And entertainment and food for the entire family.

Each agency will have their own process; some groups have an application to be filled out and will interview the prospective adopter. Others, especially with specialty dog breeds, may want to do a home visit or check with a landlord. Many groups accept applications in advance so you can be pre-approved on the day of the Fair.

All well-behaved pets on leash are welcome, and there will have activities specifically for your furry family members. However, since it will be crowded, if your pet doesn’t enjoy being around other animals or crowds of people, it is probably better to let them stay at home.