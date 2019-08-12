SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — No one was seriously injured when a SUV collided with a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus and caught fire in East San Jose on Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported at King Road and Cunningham Avenue at 1:48 p.m., according to VTA spokeswoman Brandi Childress.
The eastbound Line 22 bus was servicing Capitol Expressway and the Eastridge Transit Center. Childress said the bus operator and the SUV driver were treated at the scene and no one was hospitalized.
Fire officials knocked down the vehicle fire by 2:42 p.m. Power lines were downed in the crash and firefighters are currently awaiting confirmation that electricity has been turned off.
All VTA passengers have been transferred to a new bus, and have left the scene. The intersection at King and Cunningham is going to be completely closed for the next few hours, with traffic and power outages affecting the surrounding neighborhoods as well. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/Pm0tpmZWqg
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 12, 2019
There are currently re-routes in place for Lines 22, 70 and 77. VTA will provide an update once the scene is cleared of fire personnel.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.