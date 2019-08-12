SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — $500,000 worth of valuables were reportedly stolen from baseball legend Alex Rodriguez’s rental car in San Francisco Sunday night.
The break-in happened on the 400 block of Brannan Street between 9 p.m. and 11:10 p.m Sunday evening, according to police.
A-Rod was in town broadcasting the Giants and Phillies game for ESPN at Oracle Park.
San Francisco police confirmed to KPIX that among the items stolen were bags, a camera, camera equipment, a laptop computer, jewelry and miscellaneous electrical equipment.
Famous former baseball player Alex Rodriguez @AROD and an ESPN crew were victims of a car break-in last night, according to the manager of Marlowe restaurant. @SFPD says camera, camera equipment, laptop computer, jewelry and more were stolen. Video: Brian Carmody. pic.twitter.com/N5vDFW5m82
— Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) August 12, 2019
Zara Aurelio, the general manager of the restaurant Marlowe told KPIX 5 that Rodriguez and some other ESPN employees ate at the restaurant Sunday night.
Marlowe is located at 500 Brannan Street, just a few blocks from Oracle Park.
At around 10:45 p.m., Aurelio said the group finished eating and went outside.
“That’s when they discovered their car got broken into,” Aurelio said. “We ushered them back in and waited until police arrived.”
The SFPD Burglary Unit is handling the investigation.
