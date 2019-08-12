LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) – A hazardous materials team responded to the Los Altos Police Department Monday morning to render the facility safe after an officer suffered a possible fentanyl exposure.
The call came in around 9:25 a.m. at the station at 1 N. San Antonio Road, Santa Clara County Fire Capt. Bill Murphy said.
The officer was transported to a hospital out of an abundance of caution, but the officer’s symptoms were not thought to be life-threatening.
Emergency crews have isolated the substance in question and they’re working with police to make sure the facility is safe to work in again.
Details about just how the officer came into contact with the powerful synthetic opioid were not immediately available.
