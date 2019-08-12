OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — The Trump administration on Monday moved forward with new rules that could deny green cards and citizenship for immigrants who get public assistance.

The new rules could also dramatically cut the number of legal immigrants allowed in the U.S.

The details of the program and how it will affect people have yet to be released, but it will likely make it harder for low-income immigrants to come to or stay in the U.S.

At the Alameda County Community Food Bank, officials said they have been worried this rule was coming since President Trump took office.

“This policy intentionally is going to increase hunger in our community for thousands of families,” said Stephen Knight, the Policy & Partnerships Director for the Alameda County Community Food Bank

The rule means many green card and visa applicants could be turned down if they have low incomes and have used government benefits. Acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli says that has one purpose.

“To objectively determine whether an applicant is likely, at any time in the future to receive public benefits above the designated threshold,” said Cuccinelli.

The rule is an expansion of a Clinton-era law used to classify immigrants dependent on the government for support.

If enacted, it would require caseworkers to consider how much green card applicants benefit from government housing, food stamps and medical welfare programs.

Organizations like the Alameda County Community Food Bank are not included in this rule. But officials are afraid they’ll bear the brunt by taking on the needs of those who are nervous about government programs.

“If a substantial percentage of those individuals and families with young children are going hungry and turning to the food back because they are afraid to go to the government because of this kind of policy, that is going to be a huge impact on this organization,” said Knight.

No one knows what other policy changes could be next.

The new rule does not substitute for congressional action in other areas, said Cuccinelli.

When asked about whether the rule is unfairly targeting low-income immigrants, Cuccinelli said, “We expect people to be able to stand on their own two feet.”

California Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris also weighed in on president trump’s new green card rules Monday.

“Well it’s just an ongoing campaign of his to vilify a whole group of people, as he does with so many things, be ignorant about the history of our country, who we are, how we were founded and what our values are,” said Harris.