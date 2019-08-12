OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Oakland have put out a fire that was burning in the city’s Fruitvale District, according to reports.
Fire and smoke could be seen coming from the top of the Oakland Outlet clothing store located at 3313 Farnam near 34th Avenue and the Fruitvale BART station in Oakland in a video posted on the Citizen app.
(St. Elizabeth, Oakland) Flames Ripping Through Store — A Citizen user captured a black cloud of smoke rising from a fire in a store. The fire may be extending to nearby buildings, many of which have been evacuated. https://t.co/dOQjw51THa #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/D3RWQGi9oO
— Citizen SF Bay Area (@CitizenApp_SF) August 12, 2019
Police and fire personnel have responded to the fire and asked people to stay away from the area. Video from the KPIX airport tower camera in Oakland showed the smoke dissipating.
Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down. There are no reported injuries.
