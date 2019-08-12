OUTSIDE LANDS:Photos, Must-See Acts, Transportation Info
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Oakland have put out a fire that was burning in the city’s Fruitvale District, according to reports.

Fire and smoke could be seen coming from the top of the Oakland Outlet clothing store located at 3313 Farnam near 34th Avenue and the Fruitvale BART station in Oakland in a video posted on the Citizen app.

Police and fire personnel have responded to the fire and asked people to stay away from the area. Video from the KPIX airport tower camera in Oakland showed the smoke dissipating.

Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down. There are no reported injuries.

 

 

 

