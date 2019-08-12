SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – City flags in San Rafael are flying at full-staff again Monday.
During a City Council meeting on Aug. 5, Mayor Gary Phillips ordered the city’s flags lowered to half-staff until Congress takes meaningful action to protect American cities from gun violence.
“I’ve been asked a number of times to lower the flag in honor, which I have always done,” Phillips said to reporters last week. “But in this case, I’m not going to put the flags back up until I see some action by Congress. I think it’s way past time for them to get off their dime and do something about this matter.”
On Friday, he directed the flags be returned to full-staff on Monday.
“We have received overwhelming support from the community regarding my directive to lower the City’s flags to half-staff,” Phillips said in a written statement on the city’s website. “While there were some who were not in favor, the vast majority expressed their appreciation for what was done,” Phillips said.
Phillips said the decision to lower the flags achieved the goal of directing further attention to the issue, and he directed city staff to research and propose every possible legal and policy action to address gun violence. The staff’s gun safety and control suggestions will be discussed at a Sept. 16 City Council meeting.
“Pending Congressional action, it is clear to me that our community expects us to do even more, and we shall consider all possibilities,” Phillips said.
“These may include new ordinances restricting gun sales, gun buy backs organized by law enforcement and other actions to further the safety of all in San Rafael,” Phillips said.
