Alameda County
Alameda Animal Shelter
Golden State German Shepherd Rescue
Hayward Animal Services
Love All Pawz Rescue
Nobody’s Perfekt Dogs
Valley Humane Society
Berkeley
Berkeley Humane
North Counties
Napa County Animal Shelter
Countryside Rescue (Santa Rosa)
Oakland
Hopalong Animal Rescue
Rocket Dog Rescue
Compassionate Pet Sanctuary
Sacramento
Pit Crew (Sacramento)
Pug PROS (Sacramento)
Finding a Best Friend (Stockton)
San Francisco
Copper’s Dream Rescue
San Jose
Cat Welfare Advocates (San Jose)
STAR: Support Team Animal Rescue (San Jose)
Group Education to Protect & Defend Animals (San Jose)
Brandy’s Sled Dogs (Pacific Grove)
Santa Clara
St Francis Animal Protection Society
Solano County
Solano County Friends of Animals
All of California (statewide)
Bay Area German Shepherd Rescue
Doggie Protective Service Rescue (DPS)
K911 Animal Rescue
Thulani Senior German Shepherd Rescue
You must log in to post a comment.