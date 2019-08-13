  • KPIX 5On Air

Alameda County

Alameda Animal Shelter

Golden State German Shepherd Rescue

Hayward Animal Services

Love All Pawz Rescue

Nobody’s Perfekt Dogs

Valley Humane Society

Berkeley

Berkeley Humane


North Counties

Napa County Animal Shelter

Countryside Rescue (Santa Rosa)

Oakland

Hopalong Animal Rescue

Rocket Dog Rescue

Compassionate Pet Sanctuary

Sacramento

Pit Crew (Sacramento)

Pug PROS (Sacramento)

Finding a Best Friend (Stockton)


San Francisco

Copper’s Dream Rescue

San Jose

Cat Welfare Advocates (San Jose)

STAR: Support Team Animal Rescue (San Jose)

Group Education to Protect & Defend Animals (San Jose)

Brandy’s Sled Dogs (Pacific Grove)

Santa Clara

St Francis Animal Protection Society

Solano County

Solano County Friends of Animals

All of California (statewide)

Bay Area German Shepherd Rescue

Doggie Protective Service Rescue (DPS)

K911 Animal Rescue

Thulani Senior German Shepherd Rescue

